On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we have compiled a list of Bollywood songs to make your festive mood brighter. Like every year, the day is being celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The devotees are seen performing rituals or indulged in kirtans and bhajans. Check out more details.

Like every year, the much-awaited Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated all across the globe on Monday. From rural to urban areas, the devotees are indulged in performing various rituals to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The Krishna bhakts keep themselves busy with kirtans, Sangeet mandali and offer prayers to God till midnight.

Not just it, the devotees observe a day-long fast and meanwhile, they prefer to have fruits, green tea, coconut water and buttermilk. Later, after serving the bhog the devotees open their fast and special food prepared for those who keep fast such as kuttu dishes, sabuddana kheer, akhrot kebab and many more.

As per the Hindu scriptures, there is a very interesting tale behind the birth of Lord Krishna as it holds a mythological significance behind the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Be it Bollywood or Tellywood, time and again various stories regarding the Lord Krishna have been depicted. Among them are Vishnu Puran series made by B.R Chopra, Sri Krishna by Ramanad Sagar, animated movie Krishna Kans. To make your festive day even more interesting, we have compiled a list of songs which you can make your day brighter.

Here is the list of foot-tapping songs from the Bollywood chartbusters on which you can sway with the beats.

Machh Gaya Shor: KhuddarFeaturing Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, the sing has beautifully captured the festivity behind the Krishna Janmashtami. celebrations.

2. Bada Natkhat Hai Ye: Amar Prem

RD Burman song Bada Natkhat is still being played in various occasions. The song is featured on the Sharmila Tagore from 1972, Amar prem movie.

3. Vo Kisna Hai: Kisna

Starring Vivek Oberoi and Isha, the song is still listed on the top of the Bolywood chartburster. Sang by Udit Narayan and Madhushree, this perfect fusion of classic and folk is created on the praises of Krishna.

5. Radha Kaise Na Jale: Lagaan

Sang by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle for Ashutosh Gowariker movie ‘Lagaan’. The song features Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh indulged in argumenting over their petty issues in love affair.

Read More