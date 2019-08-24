Krishna Janmashtami recipes: On this auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami, try out these 5 yummy recipes made with Kuttu /buckwheat flour. Kuttu is one of the healthies and gluten-free grain which is easy to digest and full of good nutrients.

Krishna Janmashtami recipes: The whole nation has been sunk in the love of Lord Krishna as August 24, 2019, is the day when Indians celebrate Krishna Janmashtami which is known as Gokulashtami or Janmashtami. Janmashtami has been celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna which is touted to be the 8th avatar of Vishnu and on this day devotees celebrate with full joy and happiness.

On Janmashtami, the devotee decorates the temples with lightings and garlands and whole night people chant prayers and prepare delicious food. So today on this day we bought 5 quick and easy recipes made with buckwheat/Kuttu ka atta flour recipes which will awaken your taste buds, as Kuttu ka atta /buckwheat is gluten-free and are best to eat after a whole day of fasting.

Kuttu Ka Dosa

Make Dosa’s with Kuttu batter and colocasia and fill yummy and crispy dosa’s with great potato filling and serve hot with coconut and tomato chutney.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Buckwheat flour puris are the best dish to serve with potato gravy as it is healthy and tummy-filling after whole day fasting.

Kuttu Chocolate Walnut Muffin

Try out this Kuttu Walnut Muffin with gluten-free flour! the recipe is full of taste and healthy ingredients like cocoa, walnuts and buckwheat

Buckwheat Pancakes

wanna have gluten-free pancakes, then try this Kuttu pancakes which are the best option for breakfast. Serve hot and drizzle some maple syrup on the top and decorate with fresh fruits.

Gluten-Free Aloo ka Paratha

Aloo parantha with Kuttu ka Atta! yes read it right, make parantha using the same ingredients but change the wheat flour to buckwheat or Kuttu atta Perfect for fasting days as well!