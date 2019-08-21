Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Date & Time: this year Janmashtmi which the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna will be celebrated on 24th August 2019, Saturday. It is one of the important festivals of Hindus. Given below is the details of Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Date & Time

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Date & Time: Janmashtmi is one of the important festivals of Hindus. As per the Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna who is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is the creator of the universe. Shri Krishna Jayanti or Janmashtami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna.

This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on 24th August 2019, Saturday. Janmashtami is celebrated on Krishna Paksha’s eighth day in Bhadra month which is also called the Ashtami. Bhadrapada took place in Rohini Nakshatra on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha Sun was in Leo sign and Moon was in Taurus. Therefore, when there is an Ashtami date at night, Janmashtami fast should be observed on the same day.

Ashtami Tithi starts from 08 August at 09 minutes on 23 August 2019.

Ashtami date ends on 24 August 2019 till 08:32 in the morning.

Rohini Nakshatra starts on 03 August 48 in the morning of 24 August 2019.

Rohini Nakshatra ends at 25 August 2019 till 04:17 in the morning.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Puja Vidhi

On this day On this day, wake up in the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath after daily retirement. While bathing, meditate on this mantra- “Un yagnaayya yogapataye yogeshrarai yoga sambhavaya govindayaya namo nam. Then, after taking bath, wear neat and clean clothes. Then make the idol of Krishna or Laddu Gopal and offer him first bath of Ganges water. Offer sculpted milk, curd, ghee, sugar, honey and saffron solution. Decorate Sri Krishna’s idol with jewellery, mukut and new clothes. At 12 o’clock at night, worship Laddu Gopal and then perform Aarti in the end. Also, sing bhajans and mantras dedicated to Sri Krishna. Now distribute the Prasad among all the members of the household. If you are fasting, then observe the fast on the next day.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Aarti of Lord Krishna