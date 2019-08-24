Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Lord Krishna is one of the most popular and widely admired among Indian Hindu religion. Check out the top 10 temples of Krishna to visit.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Lord Krishan is the central figure of the Bhagavad Gita, who is considered the eighth Avatar of Lord’s Vishnu. Krishna taught a spiritual path of discrimination and devotion. He was born in north India during 3,228 BCE and his birthday is celebrated as Janmashtami festival among Hindus.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Women draw tiny footprints outside their house doors and kitchen, walking towards there house, which indicates that Kirshna’s journey to their house. And decorate Krishna’s idol with jewelry, Mukut, and new clothes. In the end, all the family members sit together and worship Krishna.

Hindus also decorate Krishna temples and do many programs which dedicate the life of Lord Krishna. There are many beautiful temples in India which are always beautifully decorated for the Janmashtami festival.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Check out top 5 temples of Lord Krishna

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

This temple was established by Swami Haridas who was a famous guru at his time. The temple today stands with its full glory, inside which the Lord himself resides.

Krishna Balaram Mandir, Vrindavan

This temple is one of the main ISKCON temples in India where ISKCON stands for The International Society for Krishna Consciousness. At the entrance to the complex is located mausoleum of Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, built of pure white marble.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, Mathura

This temple was founded by Dalmia and Birla family. The temple was destroyed multiple times throughout history and the latest by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670.

Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka

The Krishna Matha temple was founded by the Vaishnavite. It is known for its religious customs and traditions.

Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

It is said Dwarkashish temple was made by Krishna on a piece of land which was reclaimed from the sea. The flag is there on the top of the temple, which is believed to indicates that Krishna would be there till sun and moon exist.