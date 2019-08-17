Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Krishna Janmashtami is a festival of Hindus which is celebrated between August and September. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 24, Saturday. Lord Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord’s Vishnu and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Gokulashtami and Janmashtami.

Krishna was a mischievous child, compassionate king, and best counselor. He was born in north India during 3,228 BCE, in a prison to parents Evaki and Vasudeva in Mathura. He was then shifted to Vrindavan as his life was in danger due to uncle Kamsa who was seeking to kill him. It was foretold that Kasma would be killed by Devaki’s eighth son. Then Krishna was taken out from prison by his father Vasudeva.

Vasudeva handover Krishna to foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. He was grown up with foster parents only. And the young Krishna has killed demons Trinavarta and Putana. He also said to lift a hill- Govardhana to protect the villagers against the wrath of Lord Indra. Women draw tiny footprints outside their house doors and kitchen, walking towards there house, which indicates that Kirshna’s journey to their house.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Worship Timings and celebration

On this day, Hindu celebrate Janmashtami by keeping the fast whole day, worshipping Lord Krishna and visiting the temple. Hindu also give the bath, milk, ghee, and water to Lord Krishna. This year Hindu will do all these things as they used to, on August 24 and will worship at 12:01 am to 12:46 which has the duration of 45 minutes.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Significance

Janmashtami is celebrated to promote the goodwill within every human being. This belief finds its roots in Bhagavad Gita where Vishnu has said that he will show up whenever there will be a prevalence of evil and decline of religion. And this festival also shows the togetherness of family and friends as like in other festivals.