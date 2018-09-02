Krishna Janmashtami is here and there is no end to the excitement to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. The festival of fasting and feasting will be celebrated across the globe. Be it any rural place or urban area, various cultural programmes such as bhajans, kirtans and satsang meetings will be organised with a lot of enthusiasm to celebrate the day till midnight. The devotees are indulged in several rituals until the birth of Krishna.

 Like every year, the festival will be celebrated on two days i.e. September 2 and September 3. However, most people likely to celebrate on the second day, i.e. on September 3.

For the uninitiated, it is believed according to a Hindu belief, the fast during the Janmashtami holds a lot of significance. During Janmashtami, one should not consume grains until parana when the fast is broken on the next day after sunrise. Besides for the Janmashtami fast, after sunrise when Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra is over, parana is done on next day.  Devotees should also take a sankalpa which is a one-day long fast broken on the next day.

Here are the Happy Janmashtami LIVE updates:

 

Live Blog

01:33 (IST)

Bollywood actor Koena Mitra extends wishes on Krishna Janmashtami

12:55 (IST)

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja wishes Happy Janmashtami

12:52 (IST)

Bollywood actress Paayal Rohatgi wishes fans on Krishna Janmashtami

12:38 (IST)

Union minister of civil aviation Suresh Prabhu sends wishes on Krishna Janmashtami

12:32 (IST)

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal sends wishes on Krishna Janmashtami

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnNrG-3A4fM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

12:11 (IST)

Ghats and monuments lit up in Mathura-Vrindavan on the occasion of Lord Krishna's birthday

12:09 (IST)

Indian author Amish Tripathi sends wishes to his fans on Krishna Janmashtami

12:06 (IST)

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Krishna Janmashtmi.

12:02 (IST)

People across the world celebrating Krishna Janmashtami.

