Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

She turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel pink colour lehenga set adorned with intricate heavy embroidery.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor captivated audience as she took to the runway in style on Sunday at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI day 5.

She turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel pink colour lehenga set adorned with intricate heavy embroidery.

Shraddha, undoubtedly, oozed oomph in the beautiful ethnic ensemble. For the glam, she chose for bold make-up and styled her hair in soft loose curls. She opted for minimum statement jewellery to slay the look.

Talking about Kalki’s collection, is inspired by the irresistible scent of gardenia musk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Kalki’s collection ‘Mushk’ brought a wedding couture collection that feels like home-rooted in heritage, yet designed for today. This couture revolution in handwoven embroidery brings the artistry of Banarasi techniques to life, with soft, romantic hues like antique golds, shimmering champagnes, and delicate dusky pinks. The silhouettes redefine elegance with intricately embroidered jackets, flowing wide-legged pants, structured peplums, fishtail skirts, new-age lehengas, and graceful cowl styles.

For grooms, embroidered blazers, hand-done sherwanis, and sleek ethnic zipper jackets that blend tradition with modern sophistication.
Meanwhile, on the acting front,

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

“#Stree2 scripts HISTORY… Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]… Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

MUST READ | Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

LAKME FASHION WEEK Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5 Shraddha Kapoor
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Entertainment

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox