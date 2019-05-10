Lucy Wills Google Doodle: English haematologist Lucy Wills was born on May 10, 1888. Her research helped in the creation of folic acid, which protects unborn babies against serious birth defects and today is her 131st birth anniversary.

Lucy Wills Google Doodle: To commemorate Lucy Wills on her 131st birth anniversary, Google made a doodle of the English haematologist today. Lucy Wills was born on May 10, 1888, in England. She was a pioneering medical researcher’s analysis of prenatal anaemia which changed the face of preventive prenatal care for women around the world. Her research helped in the creation of folic acid, which protects unborn babies against serious birth defects.

The folic acid is vital to the creation of red blood cells and it can help prevent birth defects in the baby’s brain and spinal cord if taken before and during pregnancy by the women. She received her first honour in Botany and Geology in 1911 at the Cambridge University’s Newnham College. Later, Lucy headed India to research on a severe form of life-threatening anaemia which affected pregnant textile workers in Mumbai.

The Google Doodle shows Lucy Wills standing in a laboratory, working on some project with notes, pieces of bread and a cup of tea and a microscope on her table. Using variations of its Doodle, the Internet search giant has celebrated holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists. Over the years, the Google Doodle team has created more than 2,000 doodles for its homepages around the world.

Over the years, Google has been honouring great personalities on their Birthday’s and death anniversaries. In this series, Google has created more than 2,000 doodles for its homepages around the world for its users.