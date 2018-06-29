In India this year lunar ecplise will be visible On the night of July 27-28, 2018 and it will begin around 2244 (IST). On the same, star lovers will also see large and bright Mars as it is expected to move to its closest to Earth in as many as 15 years.

This year lunar eclipse will begin on the night of July 27-28, 2018, which will be seen in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand and India. It is expected that this going to be the longest lunar eclipse. Media reports suggest it will last for an hour and 43 minutes. This moon is likely to long for 40 minutes than the one in January, said a report by Financial Express. Another historic astronomic event is expected in the month of July, Mars will be close to eath in 15 years and is expected to be larger and brighter.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. At this time, the sun, moon and the earth are in one line, with the earth in the middle.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) an independent agency for the space program, aeronautics and aerospace research, which keeps a list of prediction of lunar eclipse till 2100, claimed that in the 21st century Earth will experience a total number of 228 lunar eclipses.

