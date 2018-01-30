Luxury clothing brand Zara has launched skirt-type Lungi. Yes, you read that right. They have come out with a "flowing skirt" that completely looks like a traditional lungi. The skirt, launched by Zara, which looks like an Indian lungi, is in the stores at a cost of £69.99 (Rs 6,200 approximately). Originally, a lungi costs anything around £3 (Rs 260) or even less.

Luxury clothing brand Zara has always been extremely experimental. Whether it’s the floral print jackets, the furry courts or the ripped jeans, they have always gone out of the box when it comes to trying different fashion styles. Just like the sock-stiletto fiasco in which there was an abominable combination of a sock attached to high heels, Zara has now come up with a lungi-style skirt which no one can deny has an uncanny resemblance to the south Asian garment. Now we don’t really know if we should be happy or sad as this experiment could go really wrong.

However, with this, Zara is trying to make 'lungi' global apparel with launching these skirts. Lungi is a type of sarong and a traditional garment worn around the waist in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somaliland, Nepal, Cambodia, Djibouti, Myanmar and Thailand. It is particularly popular in regions where the heat and humidity create an unpleasant climate for trousers.

Zara has always set many fashion trends. May it be the high-waist leggings or the floral print dresses, high-end brand Zara is every fashion freak’s first choice. Their promotional strategy is also what works for them and they have a loyal customer base all over the world.The fashion group also owns brands such as Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. Zara as of 2017 manages up to 20 clothing collections a year.