Celebrities have access to the best fashion boutiques and designers. Just like them, their little toddlers also ace the fashion game with appealing outfits. It is adorable to see celebrity kids donning the best fashion outfits as they depict cuteness in the truest sense. Among various girl’s kids wear brands, ‘Janya’s Closet’ pops our mind for its beautiful aesthetic and stunning designs. The fashion label goes synonymous with luxury and has been a favourite choice of many stars from the entertainment industry.

With its retail business spread across India, ‘Janya’s Closet’ is a brainchild of Nidhi Gupta. Behind bringing this brand to life lies her love for fashion that she observed for years at different red carpet events and parties. “After looking at the stars being in their glamorous avatar, I thought it was the need for children to embrace glamour through outfits”, revealed Nidhi. While the kids wear label came to light in 2014, it was Nidhi’s love and labour that brought ‘Janya’s Closet’ to existence. It was the commendable response the fashion designer received after designing outfits for her daughter in the initial journey before the brand came into the picture.

Honing her designing skills from the Pearl Academy of Fashion, Nidhi Gupta’s couture label has captivated the attention of top-notch celebrities from the South Indian film industry. In the past, a lot of celebrity kids including Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara, Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha and Lakshmi Manchu’s daughter Vidya have been associated with this luxe fashion label. Adding to it, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was also spotted donning a splendid dress from this brand.

Moreover, ‘Janya’s Closet’ is the first brand in India to introduce structured outfits for little girls. While the brand has brought different trends like drapes and structures, the gowns designed for girls rightly portray them as a princess. “It is a pleasure to have an association with celebrity kids. The exemplary attires designed by my team have undeniably grabbed the attention of notable names from the industry. Besides girl’s wear, we are soon planning to introduce an exclusive collection for boys”, said Nidhi.

Well, after a successful run with the best kids wear collection in India, ‘Janya’s Closet’ is now all set to take its work across borders. The fashion designer is already in talks to take the kids wear fashion label in different countries including the USA, UK, Russia and the Middle East. Looks like Nidhi’s expertise in kids wear fashion has hit a bullseye, and we are sure that the couture label will gradually set its footprints in the overseas markets.