Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Goa is not just famous for its beaches and party spots or its luxuries and vacation vibe but also its vibrant and festive culture. One that nobody actually knows. There's so much to explore and experience in the magnificent state of Goa that only words can never do justice to its vibrance.

Isn’t Goa a dream destination for all of us? The place that’s almost like a bucket list for us from the time we learned about trips. But also the one trip that never happens for some reason or the other!

And even though all of us who have at least once planned for a trip to Goa have done a part of research about what the best thing about Goa is, what the most happening places of Goa are, what beach is the best to visit in Goa and where the party spots in Goa are, despite all this research we fail to know what Goa is actually famous for.

Goa since 1961

A former Portuguese colony, Goa is renowned as the “Rome of the East.” A tiny state on India’s western coast, its culture is distinct from the rest of the country, having been inhabited and colonized by the Portuguese for about 450 years till it was freed from the Portuguese and incorporated into India on December 19, 1961.

Between 20000 and 30000 years have passed since this state was founded. In ancient times, it was called ‘Rewti Dweep.’ Goa has a long and illustrious history dating back to the third century BC. In 1510, the Portuguese established a colony in Goa, which lasted until 1961, when it was recaptured by the Indian army. The Union Territory of Goa was established initially.

Goa And The Mauryan Empire

It was finally raised to the rank of 25th state in India in 1987. Because of its natural harbors and huge river system, Goa was a significant part of the Mauryan Empire. The state gained independence in 1987, and Konkani, the indigenous language, was only recently recognized as one of India’s official languages.

The Silharas, Kadamdas, Chaukyans, kings of Deccan, kings of Vijaynagar, Adilshah of Bijapur, and last but not least the Portuguese, who were the most successful of them all, governed the realm. The Portuguese arrived in India in 1498 and created a trade colony with the sole purpose of dealing with spices and cotton. The Portuguese naval officer Alfonso de Albuquere conquered the governing Bijapur rulers on behalf of a local sovereign and eventually became the state’s ruler.

Because of its widely accessible ports, Goa has historically benefited as a trading center. Goans have combined the finest of both civilizations with a wonderful harmony of East and West. Goa is a civilization of kind, joyful people where Christians, Catholics, Muslims, and Hindus coexist together. Goans celebrate all important festivals with zeal, adhering to their long-standing traditions and customs and doing so without putting forth any religious barriers within the population.

Culture of Goa

Portuguese culture has left an indelible mark on Goa. The vibrant natural beauty, fascinating lifestyle, and gastronomic specialties all contribute to Goa’s unique personality. The state is alive with the vigor of happy spirits, which is mirrored in the people and their way of life.

Goa is infused with the aura of holiday and freedom, making it an easy choice for travellers looking to escape the grind of city life. Its heritage is a mash-up of all the empires that have ruled over it throughout history mixed with the Portuguese.

Western Influence On Goa

With a significant western influence, Goa has always had a more modern outlook. The rapid industrialization that has grown prevalent in the rest of India has yet to ruin their rich historical culture. The inhabitants are simple, kind, and fun-loving people who celebrate cultural and religious events with delicious food and lovely music.

Goans, a word adored by the state’s residents, practice ‘siesta,’ in which they close their shops and take a break from 1 to 4 p.m. The town is welcoming, and despite religious differences, the kind locals gather together. This is visible during worship and rejoicing. Folk performances, including music and dance, depict the state’s colorful traditions.