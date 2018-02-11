As the Maha Shivaratri dates are coming near, devotees across the country are confused over the correct date of Maha Shivaratri 2018 celebration. Many astrologers have said that according to the Rashtriya Panchang, which has been issued by the Central government in 14 different languages, shows 14 February as Maha Shivaratri. Puri's Sankaracharya has confirmed that the festival will fall on February 14 and not on February 13.

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in January on 13 night/14th day, but this year there is confusion over the dates of Maha Shivaratri celebration. Shiva devotees have been in a dilemma over the date of the festival following different mentions in different calendars. Different Hindu calendars have mentioned the different dates of Maha Shivaratri. Many astrologers have said that according to the Rashtriya Panchang, which has been issued by the Central government in 14 different languages, shows 14 February as Maha Shivaratri. The festival’s auspicious time is only for a few hours on February 13 Tuesday night.

“Places including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Allahabad will celebrate on February 14, i.e. on Wednesday. However, in Delhi, Himachal, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Ujjain, Agra, Haridwar, Mathura, people can celebrate on February 13. As we follow the Jagannath culture and it is there on the annual calendar, February 14th is the ideal date,” said astrologer Pramod Satapathy.

Some experts have expressed dissent to the claims of Kohinoor Press calendar and said February 13 night extends has raised diverse views and confusion. They have supported their idea by citing the calendar celebration of various Shiva shrines across the country, which are celebrating the festival on February 13. However speaking on the confusion of Maha Shivaratri 2018 date, Puri’s Sankaracharya has confirmed that the festival will fall on February 14 and not on February 13.

Maha Shivaratri is observed by remembering the God Shiva through chanting prayers, fasting, meditation. On this auspicious day, devotees visit Shiva temples and also go on pilgrimage. Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, the Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. On Maha Shivaratri, the chanting of hymns, the reading of Shiva scriptures and remembrance of Shiva’s presence everywhere.