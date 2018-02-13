Shiva devotees across the world are celebrating the festival of Maha Shivaratri 2018. On this auspicious day, Shiva devotees chant prayers, do fasting, yoga to proceed their discovery of god Shiva. Maha Shivaratri 2018 is celebrated during the night time, unlike all other Hindu festivals. So, here are the things you should know about the festival Maha Shivaratri 2018.

Today, January 13th, the whole world is celebrating the festival of Maha Shivaratri 2018 in the honour of the god Shiva. The festival is celebrated every solar month according to the Hindu calendar. The Hindu festival marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life. On this auspicious day, Shiva devotees chant prayers, do fasting, yoga to proceed in their discovery of god Shiva. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated in an unfamiliar way because it is celebrated during the night time, unlike all other Hindu festivals. In Hinduism, god Shiva is considered as a destroyer. In triumvirate, god Shiva is the third and other two are god Brahma and god Vishnu.

Here is everything you should know about the festival Maha Shivaratri:

Date: This year, Shiva devotees have been in a dilemma over the date of the festival following different mentions in different calendars. Different Hindu calendars have mentioned the different dates of Maha Shivaratri. Many astrologers have said that according to the Rashtriya Panchang, which has been issued by the Central government in 14 different languages, shows 14 February as Maha Shivaratri. The festival’s auspicious time is only for a few hours on February 13 Tuesday night.

Why we celebrate the festival Maha Shivaratri:

Many people believe that the Maha Shivaratri is celebrated every year to mark the wedding anniversary of the god Shiva and goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, Shiva temples are decorated with flowers. Many astrologers believe that this day Samudra Manthan took place- the great mythical churning of the ocean. Maha Shivaratri is a day where Hindus acknowledge their thanks to god Shiva for their betterment.

How people celebrate the festival:

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated through different ways in different parts of the world. On this day, devotees visit the god Shiva temples near to their places. Major Jyotirlinga temples served as sites for fairs and special events. In many places, Shobha Yatras are organised by the various Hindu organisations in different cities. The celebration includes a ‘jaagaran’, an all-night vigil and prayers.