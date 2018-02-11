Maha Shivratri vrat vidhi, Maha Shivratri is considered most auspicious observing fast is highly beneficial including health, wealth, prosperity.Fasting starts from the morning and the devotee has to have a single meal for a day The fasting is concluded in the morning during the Parana time after doing Shiva puja and partaking the Prasad.The whole day is spent without any food or drinks.

During the night of Maha Shivratri, Chanting the name of Lord Shiva takes place for the whole night accompanied by puja with flowers and bilva leaves are considered most auspicious during the night

During the night of Maha Shivaratri, Chanting the name of Lord Shiva takes place for the whole night accompanied by puja with flowers and bilva leaves are considered most auspicious during the night.Do the sacred bath to the Shiva linga using fragrance the whole puja place, gather the puja material, prepare puja plates and place Shiva linga over it, chant the name of Lord Shiva for the whole night.Try to look out for the choice between single puja or four pujas during the four prakars of the Shivaratri. At the end of Maha Shivaratri offer special dishes to the lord and offer Maha arati.

Maha Shivaratri vrat vidhi, Maha Shivaratri is considered most auspicious observing fast is highly beneficial including health, wealth, prosperity.Fasting starts from the morning and the devotee has to have a single meal for a day The fasting is concluded in the morning during the Parana time after doing Shiva puja and partaking the Prasad. The whole day is spent without any food or drinks.

vrat katha continues for the whole night, the devotee should chant the name of Lord Shiva and involve in spiritual activities. Maha Shivaratri puja is highly important,vrat puja and vigil are the activities are essential in Maha Shivaratri celebration brings the reward for the devotee in terms of blessings from Lord Shiva. The whole night of Shivaratri is spending in puja, chanting of mantras and vigil,some of the mantras are “Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam Urvaru Kamiva Bandhanaat Mrityor Moksheeya Mamritaat” Shiva Gayatri Mantra “Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat” Mantra of forgiveness “Karcharankritam Vaak Kaayajam Karmajam Vaa Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansamva Aparadham Vihitam Avihitam Vaa Sarvameta Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho” Om Namah Shivaya.