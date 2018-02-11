Maha Shivratri 2018 date and day: Shivaratri 2018 will be observed on Tuesday, 13th February 2018. Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of God Shiva. Maha Shiva Ratri is observed by devotees through remembering the God Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, meditation. So, here are the things what to do and what to avoid on MahaShivaratri 2018.

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in February on 13 night/14th day in honour of god Shiva. The festival Maha Shivaratri means the Great Night of Shiva. It is a major festival in Hinduism which marks the remembrance of overcoming the darkness and ignorance in life. Maha Shiva Ratri is observed by remembering the God Shiva through chanting prayers, fasting, meditation. On this auspicious day, devotees visit Shiva temples and also go on pilgrimage. Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, the MahaShivaratri is celebrated at night. On MahaShivaratrati, the chanting of hymns, the reading of Shiva scriptures and remembrance of Shiva’s presence everywhere.

So, here are the things that you need to do and some that you need to avoid on Maha Shivaratri 2018:

Maha Shivaratri fast:

Shivaratri fast starts in the early morning till the next day morning. The person observing the fast can have fruits and milk, along with the regular ‘vrat’ food. No food should be consumed after the sunset to complete your fast successfully and to fulfill your wishes. For those who perform 4 Prahar, Pooja must use the water during first Prahar Abhishek, curd during second Prahar, Ghee during third and honey during fourth Prahar Abhishek.

Avoid black coloured clothes on Maha Shivaratri:

Mahashivaratri festival is very significant for Shiva devotees. But don’t do the mistakes that makes Shiva happy, you should not wear black coloured clothes. In Hinduism, it is considered that Shiva doesn’t like black coloured clothes.

What to offer to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri:

It is said that Lord Shiva is extremely fond of milk and milk items. One should offer milk along with Kheer to Shiva Linga. But on the Mahashivaratri you can also offer him ‘Bhaang’. A devotee should not offer the white flowers to Lord Shiva. While worshipping him you should not offer milk with conch, coconut water to Shivalinga. Don’t use leaves of holy basil. Apart from the things mentioned above, one can also offer things like Ber or jujube fruit, betel leaves, incense sticks to the Shiva lingam.

How to pray on Maha Shivaratri:

During the Lord Shiva’s worship, one must chant a mantra (Hymn) Om Namah Shivaya. Along with that, devotees should also light a lamp after the puja is over to signify their devotion to God.

Take an early bath:

A devotee who is observing a fast during MahaShivaratrai should get up early in the morning and can cleanse the body your body impurities with warm water, Ganga Jal, sesame seeds. It is considered that a purifying bath during MahaShivaratri can heal all your sins and impurities. One must aim to take a dip into the Holy Ganges and purify one’s mind and soul.