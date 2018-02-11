Mahavshivratri is celebrated every year (dark half of lunar month)Krishna Paksha (fourteen days) Chaturdashi of the month of Magha February to March. The celebration includes maintaining a "jaagran" and all night vigil and prayers.sweets, fruits, leaves milk are offered to Shiva in shiv temples, "Om Namah Shivaya" the sacred mantra of Shiva, is chanted throughout the day. Check Maha Shivaratri 2018 Date, pooja timing, vrat, katha, samagri, Shivaratri mantras.

Lord Shiva is considered the powerful, transformer and destroyer of the evil. He is one of the Trimurti in Hindu trinity the other two are Brahma and Vishnu. According to Shaivism sect, the highest form of Shiva is formless, limitless, transcendent and unchanging absolute Brahman.Lord Shiva is known as the merger of all powers and energies. Shiva is depicted as the yogi who lives an ascetic life on Mount Kailash. Shiva is also known as yogi Shiva and is often slaying demons. Maha Shivaratri is the annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva and Shivaratri are equally important to Shaivism another part of Hinduism.

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated over three or ten days based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Maha Shivaratri was the day when Shiva drank the poisonous negativity to save the world. The festival is also mentioned in several Puranas, particularly the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana. This night is considered as when Shiva performs the heavenly dance to save the world from the destruction and this night is considered the same one when Shiva and Parvati got married. This annual occasion is considered to remove past sins and to start on a new path all over again.

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated every year (dark half of lunar month) Krishna Paksha (fourteen days) Chaturdashi of the month of Magha February to March. The celebration includes maintaining a “jaagran” and all night vigil and prayers, and sweets, fruits, leaves milk are offered to Mahadev in Shiv temples, “Om Namah Shivaya” the sacred mantra of Shiva, is chanted throughout the day. Maha Shivaratri 2018 Puja Timing Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:01 am to 12:51 am (duration: 49 minutes) Shivaratri First Pahar Puja Time: 06:13 pm to 09:19 pm Shivaratri Second Pahar Puja Time: 09:19 pm to 12:26 am Shivaratri Third Pahar Puja Time: 12:26 am to 03:32 am Shivaratri Fourth Pahar Puja Time: 03:32 am to 06:39 am On 14th, Maha Shivaratri Parana Time = 06:39 am to 03:20 pm.

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Tuesday 13 February 2018. Maha Shivratri 2018 puja vidhi, On Maha Shivaratri day, pujas are performed in all Shiva temples and pujas can be performed at both home and temples. Maha Shivaratri puja can be done either once or can be repeated during Nishita kaal. When the Maha Shivaratri holy bath or Abhishek is done there are many substances which are used during the Abhishek such as coconut water, sandal water, rose water, honey, panchamrit, Ganga Jal and others. Frangrance is also added along with chanting of Lord Shiva’s names that takes place for the whole night accompanied by puja. Offering of flowers and bilva leaves are considered most auspicious during the night.