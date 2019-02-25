Mahashivratri 2019 date and time, puja vidhi, significance, delicacies of Shivratri: The auspicious festival of Shivratri which falls in the month of February or March according to the Gregorian calendar, will be celebrated on the March 4, this year. Take a look at the full list of Maharashivratri timings, significance, what to eat, what to offer and Ingredients for Lord Shiva's Abhishek here:

Mahashivratri 2019 date and time: On the auspicious day of Shivratri, devotees in mass number are seen worshipping lord Shiva by keeping a fast. Although, Shivratri is celebrated every month but Mahashivratri falls once in a year during the month of February or March, according to the Gregorian calendar. The month is famously known as Phalgun. This year, Mahashivratri 2019 will be lauded on March 4, throughout the nation.

Mahashivratri 2019 Puja time

Mahashivratri will start with Nishita Kala pooja on March 4 from 12 Am to 12:57 Am. The auspicious time will end between 6:46 Am to 15:26 Am on March 5.

What to offer to Shiva

Flowers, water, bel fruit, bel-patra, sweets, milk, dhatura, honey and sandalwood is offered to Shivlinga. Every devotee should offer the jal to shivlinga in a proper way instead of simply pouring it off on the tip of the shivlinga keeping in mind that they should move around the shivlinga only three or seven times.

The significance of Mahashivratri

On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. On the night of Mahashivratri, the union of Shiva and Shakti who the greatest force of the universe, is celebrated by the worshippers.

What to eat on Shivratri

Sabu daana, fruits, juice, milk, curd, nuts, kuttu ka atta and potatoes are consumed by the worshippers on Mahashivratri.

Ingredients for Lord Shiva’s Abhishek

Water, milk, curd, sugarcane juice, mustard oil, desi ghee and doob ka jal is used to do lord Shiva’s Abhishek.

