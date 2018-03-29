According to the Hindu calendar, on the 13th day of the Chaitra month, Mahavir Jayanti will be lauded on March 29, this year. Lord Mahavir was born in Kundalpur of Vaishali, Bihar about 2500 years ago in a royal family. The day is observed to workship Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Avasarpini. He translated all these values into a religion called Jainism.

The prominent festival of Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti will be lauded on March 29, this year. As per the Hindu calendar, the occasion falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month which falls in the month of March or April. Observed as the birth anniversary of the 24th and last Tirthankara of Avasarpini, Mahavir in Jainism. The day is also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak. According to the mythology, Lord Mahavir was born in Kundalpur of Vaishali, Bihar about 2500 years ago in a royal family.

King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala named him Vardhamana who left the possessions and home at the 30 for spirituality. He was believed to be to follow the concept of non-violence, preach love and respect all kinds of living beings be it the tiniest micro-organisms to the large multi-celled creatures. He translated all these values into a religion called Jainism.

Usually, on this day, the founder of Jainism, Lord Mahavir is carried on a procession popularly known as Rath Yatra. With devotees chanting religious rhymes and bhajans, Lord Mahavir is praised for his contributions. He is then given an Abhisheka. Devotees visit temples in order to conduct prayer meets and also get indulged in a number of charitable work. Priests and Monk of the community conduct lectures to preach the teachings of Lord.

