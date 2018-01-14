The Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti, is known by different names across the country. In Tamil Nadu it is called Pongal, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh. Check out the Makar Sankranti wishes in Bengali which will surely make you feel closer to the family.

January 14 is the day that marks the celebrations of first Hindu festival of New Year 2018, Makar Sankranti. The Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival and is celebrated across the country by almost all the religions. Unlike Holi and Diwali, Makar Sankranti is celebrated by Hindus on January 14 every year. Today, to celebrate the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti more than 20 lakh devotees from across India as well as from it’s neighbours — Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, took a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

The Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti, also marks the day when the sun enters zodiac sign of Capricorn which is also known as Makar rashi. Every year a large number of devotees take a dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers. On this day, taking dips in water of holy rivers, especially Ganga, is considered auspicious. After taking the dips, people also do charity. The performing the pooja, the Hindus give 'daan' to Brahmins and poor. The Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti, is known by different names across the country. In Tamil Nadu it is called Pongal, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh.

