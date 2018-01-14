Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country with the zeal and enthusiasm, in Gujarat, the occasion is marked as the festival of kites. People worship the Sun God and thank the nature for a healthy harvest. Here we bring you Makar Sankranti messages and wishes in Gujarati, WhatsApp messages, Makar Sankranti wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

After celebrating a grand Lohri, Indians get ready to welcome Makar Sankranti 2018. The festival is celebrated across north and eastern Indian states where people have different ways of worshipping the Sun God. In the eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, people have a tradition to eat Chura (rice flakes) with dahi (curd) or milk and jaggery. Makar Sankranti is marked on 14th January every year and according to the English calendar, it is observed likely in the second week of the month of January. The festival is celebrated across the country but in different ways.

On Makar Sankranti, people worship the Sun God and express their gratitude towards the Almighty. People thank the nature and relish the fresh harvest produce. A Hindu festival it is of great significance to the Hindus who offer prayers to the Sun God and perform several rites and rituals. The festival denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makar (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path. It is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujrat, Bhogali Bihu in Assam and Poush Sankranti in West Bengal. ‘Sankranti’ means the transition of the sun from one zodiac sign to another. In Gujarat people celebrate by flying kites and exchanging wishes, here are some Makar Sankranti wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:

1) Udi Udi re Patang mari Udire, chali vadalone sang

lahine mara ubhang Ha to piyujne ghaam chali re

2) Uttarayan kevo che

majno Patangono tahevar

Patango Dhorani sathe Jode che

Dil Na Pan Taar

3) Uttarayan kevo chhe majno Patangono Tahevar

Uttarayan kevo chhe majno Patangono Tahevar

Patango Dhorani sathe Jode che Dil Na Pan Tar.

4) Shabdo Tame Aapjo Geet Hu Banavish,

Khushi Tame Aapjo Hasine Hu Batavish,

Rasto Tame Aapjo Manjil Hu Batavish,

Kinnya Tane Bandhjo PATANG Hu Chagavish.