Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Summer in India is synonymous with the arrival of mangoes, the undisputed king of fruits. While traditional favourites like aamras, mango lassi, and mango shakes dominate households, chefs and home cooks are now exploring a new side of this juicy fruit one that moves beyond desserts and into daring, savoury, and refreshingly modern culinary territory.

Experts say mango’s vibrant sweetness, subtle acidity, and soft texture make it an ideal partner for a variety of unexpected ingredients. Whether it’s balancing the umami punch of fermented foods or softening the saltiness of cheese, mangoes are proving they can do more than just satisfy a sweet tooth.

Here are bold mango pairings to try this summer:

Mango with Fermented Foods

Pairing mango with fermented staples like kimchi or miso paste creates a complex flavour profile. The fruit’s tropical sweetness cuts through the tang and funk of fermented ingredients, making it perfect for grain bowls, salads, or even fusion tacos. This combo is not only delicious but also gut-friendly.

Mango and Soft Cheeses

From burrata to feta, soft cheeses enhance mango’s natural tartness. Serve fresh mango slices with burrata, arugula, and a drizzle of olive oil for an elegant appetiser, or add cubed mango to couscous or millet salads for a light, satisfying meal.

Mango with Black Salt and Chilli

A hit in Indian street-style chaats, this classic blend of black salt and chilli with ripe mango gets a modern twist in dishes like mango salsa on nachos, or as a topping on crackers with labneh or hummus. It’s the perfect sweet-spicy-salty flavour bomb.

Mango with Lean Meats

When paired with grilled chicken or prawns, mango shines as a glaze or chutney. Mango-glazed chicken skewers and grilled prawns with mango salsa are easy-to-make, protein-rich summer favourites ideal for barbecues and al fresco dinners.

Why It Matters:

As culinary tastes evolve, seasonal fruits like mango are being celebrated in more nuanced ways. These flavour-forward pairings highlight mango’s versatility and its ability to elevate a variety of dishes sweet, savoury, or somewhere in between.

Whether you’re a food enthusiast or someone looking to refresh their summer menu, these mango pairings are a must-try. As the mercury rises, there’s no better time to let your taste buds explore.

