March 23 is the day to remember the great freedom fighters who martyred for the independence of India. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Rajguru contributed and played a big role in the Indian freedom struggle. They inspired generations with their words and freedom thoughts. Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23-years-old, while Rajguru was 22 when they died for the country. The spark they fired led India to the get the independence. The young guns of India were martyred 16 years before the Independence but their contribution was immense.

The revolutionary, along with his comrades Sukhdev and Rajguru, was hanged to death on 23rd of March 1931 in the Lahore conspiracy case. Today, in the times of communal scuffles, we recall the martyr who initiated the idea of radical revolution in pre-Independence India. Let us retrieve the last lines of his famous essay, Why I am an Atheist. When his friend asked him to pray, “When informed of my atheism, he said, ‘When your last days come, you will begin to believe.’ I said, ‘No, dear sir, never shall it happen. I consider it to be an act of degradation and demoralization. For such petty selfish motives, I shall never pray.”

“A rebellion is not a revolution. It may ultimately lead to that end.”

“I never had any desire to defend myself, and never did I seriously think about it.”

“This is not the time to marry. My country is calling me. I have taken a vow to serve the country with my heart and soul.”