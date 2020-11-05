Mumbai – October 31, 2020: AquaKraft Projects Pvt. Ltd., announced the launch of its next-generation Community Drinking Water Systems& Community Toilets sponsored by DP World, a global multinational logistics corporation, under their sustainability initiative at Marul Haveli village, Satara district, Maharashtra.

The Village Transformation initiative under which these systems are implemented was launched on October 31, 2020, at the august hands of Hon’ble Shri Balasaheb Patil – Cabinet Minister forCo-operation & Agriculture Marketing& Guardian Minister Satara District, Govt of MaharashtraandHon’ble Shri Shriniwas Patil Saheb, Member of Parliament – Satara LokSabha Constituency and former Governor of Sikkim amongst authorities from the district administration and villagers. The launch was also graced by Youth Leader Hon’ble Shri Sarang Patil, Head IT Cell, NCP Maharashtra, Ms ShradhhaGoley, Head – HR, IR & Admin Dept, DP World, Vinod Mate, HR Manager, DP World, Isaac Emmanuel, Head – Inclusive Business, Covestro India & “SwachhShree” Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Founder AquaKraft Group.

Mr. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Subcontinent, DP World, said, “The objective of this project is to develop a program aimed at powering schools and communities with Drinking Water Systems and Toilets. Our pilot project with Aquakraft is being implemented across villages in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana to begin with. We have a scalable model and we will now quickly cover several villages under this project. Similar to Aquakraft’s Swachh model that focuses on promoting and supporting green technology, at DP World, we are determined to undertake various measures which protect the environment and assist in building a sustainable future. Through our strategic partnership to provide clean drinking water, functional toilets and good hygiene – the three essentials that will help unlock progress for people, communities and economies – we are collaborating with Aquakraft to co-create new solutions.”

Speaking at the launch Hon’ble Minister Shri Balasaheb Patil said “ Development is not only building of roads, infrastructure but providing clean drinking water as contaminated water is a serious Public health risk. The initiative taken by Sarang Patil is highly laudable as this will provide Marul Haveli villagers with Clean Water and Safe Toilets in a sustainable way. The technology, engineering and design adopted by AquaKraft is highly advanced and focused on providing sustainability with no water wastage. It is a proud moment for all of us as these installations are sponsored by a global leader in logistics DP World under their Sustainability initiative to whom we are very grateful and welcome them heartily to Satara district. I look forward to many more initiatives like this in our district.”

This intervention, the 1st rollout of AquaKraft 2.0 is a result ofAquaKraft’s 10 years of continuous R&D, on-ground experience across over 2000 villages and a representative of Precision Engineering, Innovative Design, GreenTechnology & Sustainability.

“Rapid urbanisation has led to pollution. In this regard providing clean drinking water to the villagers has become a significant responsibility of the Gram Panchayat. The implementation of the Community Drinking Water Systems & Community Bio Toilets is a progressive step towards providing sustainable access to the villagers and reducing the public health risk of contamination in water especially in the wake of the Coronavirus. This unique program will prove to be a role model for many villages and I am extremely grateful to DP World for their benevolence for choosing Marul Haveli and AquaKraft as their implementation partner” said Hon’ble Shri Shriniwas Patil.

“One of the significant features of the initiative is that while providing clean drinking water & sanitation, it also generates livelihood for women SHGs who will operate and manage the program leading to sustainability. These SHGs will be identified by the Gram Panchayat who will be the custodian & monitor of these installations as Public Infrastructure. I would like to commend AquaKraft and the team for relentlessly working on the program and executing it with great precision under challenging circumstances of the Covid pandemic and heavy unseasonal rains.” said Hon’ble Shri Sarang Patil.

The technology used for water filtration works on gravity, does not waste water with no sludge. Similarly, the sanitation technology also works on a bioprocess with the faecal matter converted to liquid fertilizer through a biodigester which flows down in the ground making the entire initiative Clean, Green& Sustainable.

“It is a historic moment for AquaKraft as we roll out our next-generation innovation in Drinking Water & Sanitation in Marul Haveli under the sustainability initiative of DP World. While the whole world was under lockdown and restricted movement control due to the Coronavirus pandemic, DP World worked overtime to ensure essential commodities are made available throughout the world which exemplifies that service is core to their business philosophy and one such service has manifested in providing clean water and bio-toilets to villagers at Marul Haveli. We are extremely grateful for the faith that they have reposed in us and our collective commitment to sustainability. I take this opportunity to also thank my dear friend Sarang Patil for all his inspired leadership and Ashok Magare, Sarpanch Marul Haveli Gram Panchayat for his unstinted support. Together will endeavour to set a new benchmark in rural development and public service.” said “SwachhShree” Dr.Subramanya Kusnur.

