Kavita's new book The Fisher Queen’s Dynasty is not stories about gods and goddesses and apsaras and the celestial but about Man and his mortal struggle with the world and himself, his conflicts and contest, how he sometimes wins and how he is often vanquished by forces within him and without. And how he learns from his mistakes, his dilemmas and it is his follies and fallacies that make him so interestingly mortal.

Her new book ‘The Fisher Queen’s Dynasty’ explores the life of Satyavati, a relatively lesser known figure in the Mahabharata. However, this is not author Kavita Kané’s first book on Indian mythology-fiction. A former journalist, Kavita Kané focuses on women and their perspective in her books and that’s what makes them a fascinating read. She believes that mythology should be explored and in this interview with Latha Srinivasan, the author talks about books and more.

Why do you love mythology fiction?

Mythology as a genre provides a huge canvas where the author gets the creative freedom to colour his imagination with the wealth of stories available in mythology, to be able to mingle the ancient with the contemporary, the traditional with the modern, the now with the then and to blur the lines into a comprehensive new whole. It is not a retelling of mythology – but a revising, revisiting and recreating it, through deconstruction, analysis and a fresh perspective. That’s how mythology becomes dynamic and palpable and living. Mythology is not about old tales and relics of the past but it tells us even today about universal emotions and experiences. That is why we instantly identify and relate to mythology.

It is not stories about gods and goddesses and apsaras and the celestial but about Man and his mortal struggle with the world and himself, his conflicts and contest, how he sometimes wins and how he is often vanquished by forces within him and without. And how he learns from his mistakes, his dilemmas and it is his follies and fallacies that make him so interestingly mortal. And this is told through stories with socio-political, spiritual and philosophical contexts – subtly layered for the reader to peel and comprehend, to make him think – and not judge.

How did you choose to write a book about Satyavati?

Satyavati is rarely seen as the woman who started the drama and tension in the Mahabharata. She is one of the most powerful women in the epic, who made her rules and made others play by them in her game of aspirations and ambition. She is the prelude to the power and politics, jealousies and hate, the violence and war which is to come later. And yes, she is the most political person considering the Mahabharata is a volatile political drama as well. That’s how and why The FisherQueen’s Dynasty came about.

All your books revolve around women. Any particular reason?

Well, they are more interesting! But seriously, it is more about giving voice to overlooked characters where they are able to ask questions and demand answers be it Urvi (In Karna’s Wife) Menaka (in Menaka’s Choice) or Urmila (in Sita’s Sister) Surpanakha (in Lanka’sPrincess ) or Satyavati in The FisherQueen’s Dynasty. Besides don’t we tend to view our epics through the men be it Ram or Ravan, Krishna or Arjun or Karna? I am more interested in seeing it through the women.

How easy or difficult is it being a female author in India?

As good or bad as is for a male author I suppose. You are a writer, that’s it. No favours, no discrimination and that’s how it should be. It’s the body of work that defines a writer, nothing else.

Who are some of your favourite Indian authors?

Many! But it would not be fair to mention one or just a few.

What’s your take on Indian writing today?

Voracious and so deliciously varied! When we were young, reading Indian authors was largely looked down upon. Mercifully that prejudice has dwindled, if not entirely disappeared.

Read the full review of Kavita’s latest book below: