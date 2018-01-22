The stories of riches are dreamy and fascinating, so is of London based Sikh businessman Sardar Reuben Singh, who owned a fleet of Royals Royces and matched them with his turban colour. He started out young and exhaled well in his business before becoming bankrupt in 2007. Here is story, read on.

Sikhs and royalty go hand in hand, the legends of their exemplary tales are mesmerising enough to leave you cursing your daily 9-5 jobs. One such inspirational story is of a London based Indan businessman Sardar Reuben Singh who owned a set of the famous Rolls Royce matching his turban colour. Legend had it that he challenged an Englishmen who made fun of his turban and told him that he will match all 7 days of the week at work in a Rolls Royce matched with his turban colour. A legendary classic car freak that he was, Singh brought in a host of Rolls Royce and matched them with his turban colour gracefully.

While we keep cribbing about not being able to match our Tees and jackets with same colour shoes, Reuben Singh earned enough on his own to build an empire which saw him amass big fortunes. However, it was good only till it lasted as he was declared bankrupt in 2007 after his business fell unprecedently. Termed as the British Bill Gates for his young endeavours as an entrepreneur, Singh accumulated huge wealth with his own ventures and never asked for a share in his father’s already established business. He founded a fashion chain: Miss Attitude, which became widely popular in the 90s Britain.

He started out by working over 20 hours in his first ‘Miss Attitude’ store at the age of 17. With the hunger to build an empire for him, he kept striving for more and achieved a lot before being forced to sell out his debt-laden business for a shocking £1 (approx Rs 80) to American financier Gary Klesch. The once abounding media went all gun blazing on Singh as he suffered huge losses and couldn’t pay back loans of over 11million pounds (approx Rs 10 crores). The media also alleged that Singh took the shelter of favoured articles and columns to establish him as an influential business figure. However, the Rolls Royce owner defended himself and floored the rumours suggesting that they are only jealousy based and made to hurt his reputation.

Talking about the elite Rolls Royce cars, the brand in itself is a huge name and is famous for rejecting customers who don’t fit in their criteria of being reputed enough to carry a Royce key. Some big Bollywood names who own one of the perfectly crafted beauties are Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. But certainly, Singh’s impressive numbers can put to shame any other Rolls Royce owner. Though now the elite brand has a number of owners in India, to own a Riyce during the early 2000s was in itself a big feat which Sardar Reuben Singh aced perfectly.