Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

In the video post, Meghan shared her excitement, saying, “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about.”

The New Brand Name and Its Meaning

In her video, Meghan revealed that she had secured the name As Ever in 2022, and explained its significance. “As Ever essentially means as it’s always been. If you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking, crafting, and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can,” she added.

Meghan also discussed the inspiration behind the name, explaining that while American Riviera was a great choice, it felt too limiting. She felt the new name better reflects the broad scope of products and ideas she plans to share.

As Ever’s First Product: Fruit Preserves

The first product from As Ever was unveiled back in April 2024: jars of strawberry jam. Meghan had sent them to influencers and friends, marking the brand’s official entry into the lifestyle space. Since then, As Ever has kept a low profile, with a website and Instagram account featuring just nine posts. The sparse social presence is part of the strategy to build excitement and anticipation.

As Meghan confirmed, fruit preserves will remain a key part of the brand. “I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam,” she humorously added in her post.

A Glimpse Into Her New Netflix Series

The announcement comes just weeks before the launch of Meghan’s much-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The series, produced by Archewell Productions, will give viewers an inside look at her life and her Southern California lifestyle. Originally set to release on January 15, the premiere was delayed to March 4 due to the catastrophic wildfires in the region earlier this year.

The With Love, Meghan series will be the latest collaboration between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix, following their successful Harry & Meghan documentary series, which explored their relationship and departure from royal duties.

Partnership with Netflix

In a surprising reveal, Meghan also announced that Netflix is now a partner in her business, expanding her connection with the streaming giant. This collaboration will likely bring further attention to As Ever, as the duchess expands her brand with the backing of Netflix.