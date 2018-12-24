Merry Christmas 2018 wishes in English: HD wallpapers, images, Christmas photos, GIF greetings, WhatsApp stickers to wish Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas wishes 2018: Year's one of the biggest festival Christmas 2018 has arrived and people are all pumped up, excited themselves in festival's celebrations. Auspicious as it as, Christmas marks the beginning of the celebrations for the New Year as people welcome the occasion by lighting their homes, offices with fairy lights, cleaning them in order to bring positive vibes and wish for a prosperous life. Take a look at HD wallpapers, images, Christmas photos, GIF greetings, WhatsApp stickers to wish Merry Christmas to your loved ones.

Merry Christmas wishes 2018: Year’s one of the biggest festival Christmas 2018 has arrived and people are all pumped up, excited themselves in festival’s celebrations. Auspicious as it as, Christmas marks the beginning of the celebrations for the New Year as people welcome the occasion by lighting their homes, offices with fairy lights, cleaning them in order to bring positive vibes and wish for a prosperous life. Christmas is also associated to an imaginary term Santa Claus, a healthy man dressed in red coloured clothes, who brings gifts for the children on the occasion. Also known as Saint Nicholas Father Christmas, Santa, is believed to present gifts to well-behaved children on Christmas Eve which is today.

Christmas is a global festival celebrated across countries as people plan Christmas parties, schools organise special Christmas day when children are allowed to play games, win gifts and over an all, the day is welcomed with a warm feeling when people wish happiness for all. On Christmas day, people visit the church and offer special prayers by lighting candles. People also organise welfare events like serving food to the unprivileged, children belonging to families who are not economically sound and other social events.

