Merry Christmas: Google wishes Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone with an animated doodle designed especially for today. We can see the Google doodle decorated in a way that the 'L' alphabet of Google is shown as a Christmas tree. We can see reindeers sleeping and Santa Claus relaxing in a happy mood. The Google doodle is designed with fruits and gifts that expect to receive on the Christmas day by Santa Claus. Google's alphabets have hanging socks in different colours.

On the occasion of Christmas, Google has made a doodle for today’s festival. When you’ll visit the official website Google is decorated with Santa Claus, trees, raindeers and ornaments which are used to decorate the Christmas tree. Google wishes Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone with an animated doodle designed especially for today. We can see the Google doodle decorated in a way that the ‘L’ alphabet of Google is shown as a Christmas tree.

We can see reindeers sleeping and Santa Claus relaxing in a happy mood. The Google doodle is designed with fruits and gifts that expect to receive on the Christmas day by Santa Claus. Google’s alphabets have hanging socks in different colours. The celebrations for the festival of Christmas starts one week before 25th December. The celeberations are continued for one more week till New Year. After the Christmas day, alot of brands announce the super sale schedule termed as the Boxing day.

The festival of Christmas is celebrated on 25th December every year as the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas festival is celebrated among friends and family by decorating the house with trees and ornaments. Lighting the house is one such aspect of the celebrations, bake plum cakes, sing carols and attend mass at church, both on Christmas Eve and the following day.

Read More