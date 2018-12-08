Miss Mexico 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon has finally crowned as the Miss World 2018. This year, the coveted beauty pageant took place at Sanya City Arena in China and 118 beauties from around the globe made the pageant glorious with their participation. From all the beauties, it was Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce De Leon who made it to the crown. The moment skipped millions of hearts when Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar crowned her successor Vanessa Ponce De Leon. 

The top five contestants were from Belarus, Mexico, Uganda, Jamaica and Thailand from which Mexico grabbed the prestigious title. Born on March 7, 1992, Vanessa Ponce de Leon is a Mexican model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss World 2018. She is the first Mexican to be crowned as Miss World. Here’s take a look at some of her striking pictures: 

Venessa is a full-time model and holds a degree in International Commerce from the University of Guanajuato. Ponce began her modelling career as a contestant on cycle 5 of Mexico’s Next Top Model in 2014 and has won the competition. She has completed 32 candidates to win the  Miss World Mexico 2018 on 5 May 2018 at Salón Imperial de Villa Toscana, Sonora. Miss Mexico 2017 Andrea Meza crowned Ponce as her successor in the national title league.

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️💋

A post shared by Vanessa Ponce de Leon (@vanessaponcedeleon) on

View this post on Instagram

Cómo lo dije en el fb live del día de hoy y lo seguiré diciendo siempre… Una corona sin misión y propósito es solo metal y piedras. No importa la corona si no lo que la sostiene, una mujer que se compromete al cambio, que es compasiva, que desea más que el título, una oportunidad para demostrar que México puede y quiere más! Para todas las que quieren unirse a la familia @missmexicoorg y las que no también! Su corona la crean con sus acciones y metas logradas! Sigan cultivándose, sigan avanzando y sigan soñando! Cualquier cosa que necesiten aquí estoy para apoyarlas, buenas noches estrellas fugaces. ✨ —————- As I said earlier in my fb live, and I’ll keep on saying it… A crown without meaning and purpose is just metal and stones. The crown itself is nothing, the import thing is what is holding it, a woman who is committed to make a change, one who is compassive, one who desires an opportunity to show what mexico is capable of, more than just a title. To all the girls out there who want to be part of the @missmexicoorg Family, and to every woman! Your actions and achievements build your crowns! Keep learning, dreaming and moving forward! I’m here standing by you!! Nigh nigh my stars! #missmexicoorg #missworld #meaningfullife #purpouse

A post shared by Vanessa Ponce de Leon (@vanessaponcedeleon) on

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Lifestyle & Fashion News, download NewsX App

 