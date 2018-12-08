Miss world 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon photos: Miss Mexico 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon has finally crowned as the Miss World 2018. This year, the coveted beauty pageant took place at Sanya City Arena in China and 118 beauties from around the globe made the pageant glorious with their participation.

First Mexican to be crowned Miss World

From all the beauties, it was Mexico's Vanessa Ponce De Leon who made it to the crown. The moment skipped millions of hearts when Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar crowned her successor Vanessa Ponce De Leon.

The top five contestants were from Belarus, Mexico, Uganda, Jamaica and Thailand from which Mexico grabbed the prestigious title. Born on March 7, 1992, Vanessa Ponce de Leon is a Mexican model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss World 2018. She is the first Mexican to be crowned as Miss World. Here’s take a look at some of her striking pictures:

Venessa is a full-time model and holds a degree in International Commerce from the University of Guanajuato. Ponce began her modelling career as a contestant on cycle 5 of Mexico’s Next Top Model in 2014 and has won the competition. She has completed 32 candidates to win the Miss World Mexico 2018 on 5 May 2018 at Salón Imperial de Villa Toscana, Sonora. Miss Mexico 2017 Andrea Meza crowned Ponce as her successor in the national title league.

