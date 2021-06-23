Model Mandy Milano has shared some tips that can help you get a flawless skin. These include drinking 8 liters of water daily, eating a healthy and balanced diet and much more.

At present, many girls are facing skin issues like acne, dark spots, pimples, etc. They often look for expert advice to solve their issues. Many celebrities give the right advice to their fans about skin problems, and you would be amazed to know them.

If you are also looking for flawless skin, here are few tips by expert and model Mandy Milano. The diva is herself the owner of amazing and gorgeous skin. Surely her tips would help a lot of girls.

Drink 8 liters of water a day

Keeping your body hydrated is very necessary, as it helps in blood purification which eventually leads to healthy skin. Experts suggest that daily one should drink at least 8 liters of water.

Wash your face every time you come back from outside.

The diva thinks whenever you go out your skin faces a lot of dust and pollutants which can harm the skin. Therefore, one should always wash your face after coming home as it would remove the pollutants from the skin.

Eat a rich and healthy diet.

Mandy thinks that a person should always eat healthy food to get the perfect skin without any complications. Excess of junk food might cause skin problems.

Wash your hair twice a week.

The model explains many may think about how come washing hair would help in reducing skin problems, but people know is dusty hair causes dandruff, which eventually leads to skin problems like acne, pimples, blackheads, etc.

Only a few models in the industry have truly made an impact on their followers and our lovely Mandy Milano is one of them. Often termed as Sassy Mandy by her followers. The model is no less than a fairy who is gorgeous. Her photos create havoc on social within few hours of posting.