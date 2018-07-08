Indian cricket star Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan is back in the news again but this time for her photo shoot which is doing rounds on the internet. It has confirmed that Indian pacer's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has returned to modeling.

Pictures and videos of Indian cricket team pacer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan are doing rounding on the internet as she has returned to modelling. Weeks after a row with husband Mohammad Shami, Hasin Jahan is trying to rebuild her life. Jahan, who earlier alleged that cricketer Shami has extramarital affair with a Karachi model, was a professional model and cheerleader for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders. Jahan also posted her photo shoot pictures on Twitter.

Hasin Jahan had also alleged that his husband met Karachi model in a Dubai hotel and was involved in match-fixing. However, Shami had refused his wife’s claims, saying that it is a conspiracy to ruin his game. During the controversy, the BCCI had to hold Shami’s annual contract and order an internal inquiry into the matter.

However, the report of BCCI inquiry gave a clean chit to Indian pacer and granted him annual ‘B’ grade contract worth Rs 3 crore. Married to Shami since 2014, Hasin Jahan had claimed that she was mentally and physically tortured by her husband.

Three months ago, in an interview to a news agency, Hasin Jahan said, “I’ have done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me and hasn’t treated me like his wife. He’s a big flirt. I’m not going to divorce him till my last breath. I’ve all the pieces of evidence and will soon drag him to the court.”

