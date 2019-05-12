Mothers Day 2019: Finally, it is the day to thank your mother for everything she has done on the lovely occasion of Mothers Day. Though giving gifts are not enough for her efforts, but it can surely reflect the inner love you have for your mother. Here is a list of songs that will surely make this mothers day special for your moms.

Mothers Day 2019: Finally, the day has arrived when Mothers can be thanked for their never-ending support which they have always provided to their children. There are numerous ways to thank your mothers as there are many gifts that can make this mother’s day special for your moms out there who often gets unnoticed for her efforts. Today is the best day to thank her for everything she has done for you in order to make the person you are today. Rather it is scolding or caring, she never fails to make you feel special and guide the best way in your life.

For all the efforts and hard work she has done for you, chocolates, flowers and gifts are just not enough but it can surely reflect little that how much you love your mom. It is usually said God cannot be everywhere so he made mother and this is absolutely true because she is a pack of solutions. No matter what the problem is she has a way out from everything. She is filled with tolerance and apart from other household activities, she leaves no stone unturned to take care of you.

Mothers are the only place where there is no scope for injustice and partiality. In order to thank her for all her deeds here is a list of songs that will make the occasion more special. Have a look at this list which will surely make you feel the vibes of the occasion:

The idea to celebrate the lovely day was incorporated by author and poet Julia Ward Howe in the US in the 19th century. Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no chance of celebrating a big occasion. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently collaborated with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar to give a heartwarming tribute to all the mothers out there and presented a song titled Maa. The music is given by Anuj Garg and his son Yajat has lent his voice along with Amitabh Bachchan for the song. Further, the lyrics are penned by Puneet Sharma.

Taking the vibes of the occasion forward Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen and Sara Ali Khan have also shared pictures on Instagram celebrating Mothers Day. If you have still not wished your mother, don’t miss this opportunity because it is just because of her that you exist in this world.