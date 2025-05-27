‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

In a curious blend of couture and controversy, AJIO Luxe has listed a pair of jeans that’s catching attention — not for its design, but for its rather dirty appearance and hefty price tag.

The “Dirty Halo Washed Wide Leg Denim Jeans,” sold by the luxury fashion label Acne Studios, is being offered at ₹44,999 after a 40% discount. The original MRP? A staggering ₹74,999.

‘Heavy Wash’ or Just Dirty?

The jeans feature a mid-blue tone, a heavy wash giving them an unmistakably soiled look, and come in a wide-leg, full-length fit. Made from 100% cotton, the product is described as having a mid-rise classic style, and comes with standard machine wash instructions. The listing mentions that the package includes one jeans.

Acne Studios is no stranger to avant-garde fashion, but this particular design has sparked reactions online — some questioning the aesthetic, others simply baffled by the price point for what appears to be a pair of jeans that “looks dirty by design.”

While fashion trends often flirt with the unconventional, the juxtaposition of distressed styling and a luxury price tag continues to raise eyebrows, especially in a market as diverse and opinionated as India’s.

