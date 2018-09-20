Muharram 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your near and dear ones. One of the holiest Islamic months, Muharram marks as the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The holy month commemorates the battle of Karbala in which the younger grandson of Prophet Muhammad lost his life. The first day of Muharram is observed by fasting.

One of the holiest Islamic months, Muharram marks as the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The holy month commemorates the battle of Karbala in which the younger grandson of Prophet Muhammad lost his life. The first day of Muharram is observed by fasting. However, it is believed that Muhammad in this month emigrated from Mecca to Medina which is also known as Hijra. The Islamic New Year is also known as Hijri New Year. Take a look at our latest collection of Muharram 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your near and dear ones.

“You Alone We Worship,& You Alone We Ask For Help, For Each And Everything. May Your Faith In Him Always Bring You Peace And Prosperity…Have A Blessed Muharram!”

“A Small Person With Small Dreams, Have So, Much Believes In U My Allah. U Are For Me, I Am For U, There Are No Words, For My Love, Through Which I Can Explain What I Feel For U My Allah.”

“May All The Praises And Thanks Be To Allah. To Whom Belongs All That Is In Heavens & In The Earth. Have A Blessed Muharram!”

“All People Are Great Person. We Only Have To Look On Their Behavior Not On This That Who Are They Or From Where They Belong, So, This Muharram Remove Barriers & Celebrate Happy Muharram Together.”

“Once Again 23rd October Is Always Going To Remember As, The Birthday Of A Great Indian Festival Of India “Happy Muharram.″

“Today’s Sunset Was The Last Sunset Of This Islamic Year & I Pray That All Your Worries Set Down With This Sunset & New Beam Of New Year Spread Happiness In Your Life. (Ameen)… “Happy New Islamic Year!”

