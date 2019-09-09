The 10th Muharram will be commemorated on September 10. Shia community of Muslims will take out processions including taziyas, wearing black clothes as a remembering day when Umayyad ruler Yazid's army mercilessly killed Imam Hussain along with his 72 companions.

The tenth of Muharram is just a night away. The holiest month which started on September 1 this year, is known for being a period of mourning where Muslims mostly Shia branch of Islam commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain. The month of Muharram keeps shifting dates everywhere as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar which starts with the sighting. of moon.

10th Muharram on Tuesday:

This year, the 10th Muharram will be commemorated on September 10, 2019, Tuesday. The days is called the Ashura means when both sky and earth wept in memory of Hussain. Shia community will take part processions in memory of Imam Hussain. Shia people will be seen in Imambaras and shrines from the 9th night. They will hold special prayers, Nohas and reciting Quran. In the national capital, the large gathering will be held in old Delhi’s Kashmere gate.

Muharram Significance:

Shia people express the day with organizing processions, and by remembering Imam Hussain by beating chest and faces by their hands. Most people usually put black clothes and observe fast till the afternoon when Imam Hussain along with his 72 companions was killed by Yazid’s army. Several people hold sad processions by beating their chests and heads with sharp objects.

History of Muharram:

Around 14 centuries ago, on the day of Ashura, Imam Hussain, son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of last prophet Muhammad was mercilessly killed by oppressive ruler Yazid in the battle of Iraq’s Karbala. The Hussain was killed along with his 72 companions consists of his family members, relatives, and friends. Hussain was captured by Yazid’s army which according to figures was estimated around more than 40,000 men on the 7th of Muharram when the army stopped Hussain and his companions from taking water. However, with Hussain’s sister Zainab and his son Imam Sajjad, who was captivated by Yazid after the Karbala episode, fought like a rock to wake the people up to the true realities which Imam Hussain fought for in the battle of Karbala.