The occasion of Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, which is also known as Hijri New Year and Arabic New Year. During the month of Muharram, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days in the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, and his companions.

Hazrat Imam Hussain died in the Battle of Karbala and many people consider that battle as the biggest sacrifices for Islam. On this occasion, Muslims gather together to attend a special prayer meeting in the mosque and on the ninth, tenth and eleventh day of Muharram, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. This year, the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain has fallen on September 10 (today). The day is called Ashura.

To celebrate this occasion, Muslims come together in the mosque and offer prayers, meet their relatives and friends, cook sweet dishes to share with their near and dear ones.

