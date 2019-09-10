The occasion of Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, which is also known as Hijri New Year and Arabic New Year. During the month of Muharram, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days in the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, and his companions.
Hazrat Imam Hussain died in the Battle of Karbala and many people consider that battle as the biggest sacrifices for Islam. On this occasion, Muslims gather together to attend a special prayer meeting in the mosque and on the ninth, tenth and eleventh day of Muharram, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. This year, the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain has fallen on September 10 (today). The day is called Ashura.
To celebrate this occasion, Muslims come together in the mosque and offer prayers, meet their relatives and friends, cook sweet dishes to share with their near and dear ones.
On the day of Muharram, we have top 5 Muharram wishes in English to send your loved ones.
- May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens and in the earth.
- Wishing you all a blessed Muharram. May all the blessings of Allah be with you through this year and always!
- Al-Hijra! Wishing you from the core of my heart a happy new Islamic year that is full of luck, happiness, health and wealth.
- May Allah forgive all of us and bless us with the opportunity to start afresh this New Year! Let’s start this year with the determination of achieving divine blessings of Him. Happy Muharram.
- Muharram Mubarak to all my friends! Wish that this New Year brings on an abundance of happiness, health, and prosperity in your life.