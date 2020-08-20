Popular Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath also known as Ramchandra passed away at the age of 41 on Wednesday, informed Matunga Police on Thursday.

According to a statement from Matunga Police Station, the painter was found unconscious in a bathtub at his Mumbai’s Matunga residence around 3 pm on Wednesday. Kamath was then immediately rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.



An accidental death report has been registered in the case by Matunga Police and further investigation in the matter is underway.

The cause of death remains to be unknown as a post mortem report of the deceased is awaited.

The artist had been under a lot of stress, which had been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. He lived with his mother in his Mumbai apartment, and was a photographer as well as a painter. His glasswork paintings were popular in Mumbai.

He was also a mythologist known for his Indian Calendar art and used to call himself Mahalaxmi’s favourite child.

