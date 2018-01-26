The camp is set up only for Muslim men and women, and the primary condition for eligibility is that a person should be single as married people are strictly not allowed. The idea of the camp is that the participants will get to learn how to prepare themselves physically, mentally and financially before marriage and how to overcome their shortcomings.

Where going out in the open for women without a proper veil is still a taboo in certain countries, there are other nations who have not only overcome the social stigmas but are making great strides in setting an example to the rest of the community in the world. In one such exemplary move, a woman entrepreneur from Malaysia has set up ‘halal’ love camps for Muslim men and women, who are out there seeking soul partners.

40-year-old Nor Daayah Abdullah’s world turned upside down when her husband died and she lived a life full of suffering until the day she came up with the idea of ‘halal’ love. She established the one-day camp called “Kem Dapat Jodoh” (Get a soulmate camp) that helps in building the confidence of the single Muslim men and women. While talking to media, Nor explained her motive behind setting up the camps.

Nor said, “I understand what it’s like being alone because my husband passed away one year ago and we had no child together. I have joined several online dating groups and many have portrayed themselves as single when they, in fact, were not. That’s when I decided to come up with this idea to help those who genuinely want to find a life partner without being scammed.”

She went on to explain how these camps that offer halal companionship works saying, “The participants will get to learn how to prepare themselves physically, mentally and financially before marriage and how to overcome their shortcomings. Then, later in the afternoon, we will organise a ‘halal’ speed dating for them. Our phone has been ringing non-stop. Many are eager to be part of this event.”