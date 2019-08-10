Myntra Right To Fashion Sale: Myntra has organised Right To Sale for its customers, the sale is up to 80% on top brands. The sale is just not for girls/women but for men too. Check the top offers @myntra.com

Myntra Right To Fashion Sale: India’s top E-commerce rival of Amazon, Myntra has started a Right to Fashion Sale on apparels, watches and shoes and almost on all the top brands. On the occasion of Rakhi, Myntra decided to throw a mega sale for its customers, the sale is up to 80 % off on selected brands. Those who are looking for an offer on clothes, watches and shoes can check the hot sale going on Myntra.

While Myntra surprises its customers with Big sale, Flipkart too started a National Shopping Day sale. Though customers have a lot of sale options going on many online shopping portals, Myntra came up with a new strategy to hook the customers and brought the deals which are under Rs 999/- or those who are looking for more big sales the offers are up to 80% off on top brands.

Also Read: Amazon Freedom Sale: Grab the top 5 laptop deals, check features and details

Brands like United Colours of Benetton, The Roadster, Puma, Libas, U. S Polo ASSn. Red Tape, Jack Jones, Vero Moda and Fossil are all on sale of 50 % to 70% off. Myntra Right To Fashion Deal will only be available till 12th August 2019. Those who are looking to buy gifts on Rakhi can make the best use of this offer.

The Myntra Right To Fashion Sale is not only for girls but for men too, from watches to shoes, Men can now shop from top brands like Roadster, U.S. Polo Assn.Denim.co, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, JBL headphones, Fossil, Jack & Jones and Puma.