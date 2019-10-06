Mysore Dasara Festival 2019: Where people across the country are celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja, people in Karnataka are indulged in the festivities of the Mysore Dasara Festival. From procession, events to significance, know more.

People across the country are indulged in the celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja. Today, on the day of Ashtami, devotees of goddess Durga have dressed up beautifully and visiting pandals to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. Along with the festivities of Navratri and Durga Puja, people around the country are also gearing up for Dussehra which falls on October 8 this year.

10-day Ramleela is organized at various places across the country in which theatre artists participate and re-enact the scenes from the famous Ramayan. There are many events take place around the country but Mysore Dasara Festival remains one of the greatest tourist attractions during these days. It is organized every year in the city of Karnataka, Mysuru in the Ashwin months which typically falls in September or October. The Mysuru Dasara Festival starts with the beginning of Navratri and ends on the day of Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

For the past four centuries, Mysore Dasara Festival has been organized every year and is not just famous in India but people across the world participate in it. According to ancient beliefs, the first festival was organized during Vijayadashami by the Vijayanagara Empire rulers in the 15th century.

During the Mysore Dasara, thousands of people gather for a parade that starts from the Amba Vilas palace and walks for about 5 kilometers. The procession consists of 15 elephants that are brought from the elephant camps and the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari that is kept on golden mantapa on the top of the decorated elephant.

Decorated animals, dance groups and music bands also participate in the parade and during these days the Mysore Palace is adonized with thousands of lights and beautiful flowers. This famous festival attracts many people from across the world to participate in the grand festivities and cultural events, food stalls.