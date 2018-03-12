Nagaland state lottery has announced the numbers of the lucky tickets. People who bought the tickets for the lottery can check match the lucky numbers with the list of Nagaland state lottery list. Lucky winners who can claim their cash prize from the state lottery council.

Nagaland state lottery has announced the numbers of the lucky tickets. People who bought the tickets for the lottery can check match the lucky numbers with the list of Nagaland state lottery list. Lucky winners who can claim their cash prize from the state lottery council. The Nagaland state lottery has declared the list of lucky winners how will receive a prize money up to Rs 26 lakh. Nagaland state lotteries were declared on Monday morning, under the supervision of senior officials.

Complete list of winners of Nagaland state lotteries:

MOR RESULT 12/03/2018

15th Draw held on 12/03/2018 Price 6/

DEAR LOVING MORNING

1st Prize 26 Lakhs/-

88D 83167 (Including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 9494/-

83167 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

05374 15077 28302 30446 43780

43819 48835 66513 78684 92988

3rd Prize 500/-

0989 2215 3627 3972 4959

5285 6072 6580 8382 8749

4th Prize 250/-

0334 1183 3217 3982 6154

6468 6483 7507 7781 9043

5th Prize 120/-

0014 0731 1812 2822 4633 5950 6432 7441 7948 8687

0091 0862 2059 2840 4715 6092 6563 7447 7993 8701

0093 1001 2082 2890 4982 6094 6588 7459 8133 9046

0285 1053 2434 3466 5145 6142 6667 7486 8294 9197

0347 1066 2468 3604 5323 6185 6688 7734 8311 9270

0357 1136 2547 3690 5327 6221 6909 7793 8348 9340

0553 1280 2589 3881 5351 6309 6971 7830 8388 9589

0592 1684 2595 3923 5529 6360 7002 7836 8532 9692

0663 1769 2759 4265 5706 6366 7015 7888 8594 9805

0723 1772 2773 4465 5883 6383 7388 7907 8676 9991

