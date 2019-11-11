Today is the birth anniversary of India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. here are some quotes from the first education minister of India.

National Education Day is celebrated in remembrance of the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of Azad India. Azad served from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. The national education day is celebrated on November 11 every year.

On September 11, 2008, the Human Resource Development department of the government had announced the day as the national education day to commemorate the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in India’s education. Since November 11, 2008, it is officially stated as the national education day.

Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was one of the most prominent leaders in the freedom movement and deemed as the pioneer in making unity between Hindu-Muslim. He was known as a follower of secularism and socialism.

A look at some inspirational quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad:

As a child of God, I am greater than anything that can happen to me

Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model

Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names

Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.

You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

Do we not realize that self respect comes with self reliance?

Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.

Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger.

Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society.

