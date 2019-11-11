The National Education Day 2019 is being celebrated across the country. To commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first vice – president Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country on Monday is celebrating the National Education Day 2019. In 2008, the Ministry of HRD had announced that the birthday of India’s great son Maulana Abul Kalam Azad will be celebrated as National Education Day for his contributions to the cause of education in the country.

History and Significance

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was born on November 11, 1888. He served as the first education minister of India from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. The country celebrated his contribution to the cause of education in the country. The HRD MInistry in 2008 had announced that November 11 to be celebrated as National Education Day. From onwards after the announcement, the country celebrated the day as a national education day. The well-known saying of the former education minister focussed on the betterment of the education sector and encourages people to get more and more education to develop the scenario of the sector.

Azad was a freedom fighter who took part in the freedom struggle and helped the leaders to achieve the freedom from British rule. In 1912, Maulana started a weekly journal called Al-Hilal in Urdu language to increase the revolutionary recruits.

Maulana was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1992 for his contribution to education and the country’s freedom struggle. He advocated education for women. He is the creator of several initiatives including compulsory education up to the age of 14, vocational training and technical education and others. he had also said that primary education should be imparted in mother-tongue.

