Navratri 2018 Date: Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India. It is celebrated with full gaiety and fervour across the country. The Festival of 9 nights is celebrated with full devotion for 10 days. During 9 days of celebration, people worship different incarnations of Maa Durga while on the 10th day the idols are immersed at different visarjan sites.

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India. It is celebrated with full gaiety and fervour across the country. The Festival of 9 nights is celebrated with full devotion for 10 days. During 9 days of celebration, people worship different incarnations of Maa Durga while on the 10th day the idols are immersed at different visarjan sites.

According to the Hindu calendar, Navaratri is observed during the month of Ashvin which falls in the early autumn. Among all the other festivals in India, Navratri is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm and people try to impress Goddess Durga to get her blessings.

In the 9 days of Pujan, people take the purity very seriously and keep themselves away from violence, liquor and non-veg foods and try to live a satwik (sacred) life as the festival is a symbol the victory of good over evil.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2018 dates: Ashwin Maha Navratri Calendar 2018 from Day 1 to Day 9

The Navratri puja is one of the most elaborated pujas done in the Hindu households. Hindus worship Maa Durga as the Mother Goddess who is said to be the God of mercy and blesses her devotees with all the happiness and prosperity in life.

Here are all the Puja Samagris required to perform it in an elaborate and right manner:

Cardamom



Kumkum



Picture or Idol of Goddess Durga in the Pooja room



Rice



Sandalwood



One coconut



Roli, red sacred powder for Tilak



Fresh grass



Chunri



Gulal

Supari



Paan



Cloves



Durga Saptshati book



Moli, red sacred thread



Ganga water or plain water in Kalash (pitcher)



Fresh mango leaves

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2018: These evergreen memories will leave you nostalgic

Wish you all a very happy Navaratri well in advance!

Read More