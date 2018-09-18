The grand festival of Navratri is celebrated with full zest and enthusiasm across the country. All the nine days of the festival are dedicated to each incarnation of Goddess Durga while the 10th day (last day) is celebrated as Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi. Although the festival is popular across the county, the states like Gujarat and West Bengal celebrate it more prominently.

The grand festival of Navratri is celebrated with full zest and enthusiasm across the country. All the nine days of the festival are dedicated to each incarnation of Goddess Durga while the 10th day (last day) is celebrated as Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi. Although the festival is popular across the county, the states like Gujarat and West Bengal celebrate it more prominently.

Navrati has been derived from two words – Nav + Ratri (9 nights).

This religious festival signifies the victory of good over evil and in the 9 days of worshipping, all the unlawful or evil practices are prohibited. Navratri reminds us of our roles as humans beings and positive values. It also aims to make them understand the value of good deeds and condemning evil deeds.

As the grand celebration and Puja is around the corner, we bring you the detailed calendar from Day 1 to Day 9 :

Navratri Day 1 / Pratipada

Date – October 10, 2018

Day – Wednesday

Navratri Day 2/ Dwitiya

Date – October 11, 2018

Day- Thursday

Navratri Day 3/ Tritiya

Date- October 12, 2018

Day- Friday

Navratri Day 4/ Chaturthi

Date- October 13, 2018

Day- Saturday

Navratri Day 5 / Panchami

Date – October 14, 2018

Day – Sunday

Navratri Day 6 / Sashthi

Date- October 15, 2018

Day- Monday

Navratri Day 7 / Saptami

Date – October 16, 2018

Day- Tuesday

Navratri Day 8 / Ashtami

Date – October 17, 2018

Day- Wednesday

Navratri Day 9 / Navami

Date – October 18, 2018

Day- Thursday

Navratri Day 10/ Vijayadashami

Date – October 19, 2018

Day – Friday

Wish you all a very Happy Navratri in advance.

Read More