The grand festival of Navratri is celebrated with full zest and enthusiasm across the country. All the nine days of the festival are dedicated to each incarnation of Goddess Durga while the 10th day (last day) is celebrated as Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi. Although the festival is popular across the county, the states like Gujarat and West Bengal celebrate it more prominently.
Navrati has been derived from two words – Nav + Ratri (9 nights).
This religious festival signifies the victory of good over evil and in the 9 days of worshipping, all the unlawful or evil practices are prohibited. Navratri reminds us of our roles as humans beings and positive values. It also aims to make them understand the value of good deeds and condemning evil deeds.
As the grand celebration and Puja is around the corner, we bring you the detailed calendar from Day 1 to Day 9 :
Navratri Day 1 / Pratipada
Date – October 10, 2018
Day – Wednesday
Navratri Day 2/ Dwitiya
Date – October 11, 2018
Day- Thursday
Navratri Day 3/ Tritiya
Date- October 12, 2018
Day- Friday
Navratri Day 4/ Chaturthi
Date- October 13, 2018
Day- Saturday
Navratri Day 5 / Panchami
Date – October 14, 2018
Day – Sunday
Navratri Day 6 / Sashthi
Date- October 15, 2018
Day- Monday
Navratri Day 7 / Saptami
Date – October 16, 2018
Day- Tuesday
Navratri Day 8 / Ashtami
Date – October 17, 2018
Day- Wednesday
Navratri Day 9 / Navami
Date – October 18, 2018
Day- Thursday
Navratri Day 10/ Vijayadashami
Date – October 19, 2018
Day – Friday
Wish you all a very Happy Navratri in advance.
