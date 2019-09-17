Navratri 2019 Ashtami Date in October: Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals it just a couple of weeks away. It is celebrated with a lot of zest. It is a nine to ten days affair as per the tithi. The eighth day of Navratri is often referred to as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami. The Durga Ashtami is observed all over India and is celebrated with a lot of zest in the state of West Bengal. Goddess Durga is the symbol of power and is one of the most worshipped goddesses of the Hindu culture. As per the Hindu mythology, if someone keeps a fast on this day, then he or she is blessed by Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2019 Durga Ashtami Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat:

This year Mahashtami will be celebrated on October 6, 2019.

Amrit Kaal Muhurat: It will start at 9:56 AM and will end at 11:39 AM.

Abhijit muhurat: It will start at 11:46 AM and will end at 12:32 PM.

Navratri 2019 Durga Ashtami Puja Vidhi:

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Place a miniature of Goddess Durga and offer a red chunri.

Offer other stuff like fruits, essence sticks, and halwa, chana, and poori.

Do the Kanya pooja after worshipping Goddess Durga.

Significance of Navratri 2019 Durga Ashtami:

The day is completely devoted to Goddess Durga. As per the Indian mythology, Chamunda appears on her forehead in order to kill the evil demons, Chanda and Munda. In many communities, weapons are also worshipped on this day. Navami and Ashtami are considered as two most auspicious days for celebrating Navratri. People perform Kanya puja on this day. During Kanya puja, young girls are hosted by people as they offer them halwa, chana and worship them too. The young girls are sent out with gifts after all the rituals. On the day of Maha Ashtami, Goddess Kali appeared from the face of Goddess Durga and the eight elements of Goddess Durga also known as the Ashtanayikas emerged from her and performed their respective roles in the war. As a major segment of the Navratri pooja, Ashtami is a very important day in order to worship Goddess Kali, Ashtanayikas and Goddess Durga.