Navratri 2019: Many people who observe fast during Navratri start feeling tired due to unbalanced diet and eating food. Then how they can keep themselves healthy and fit, what they should eat during these 9 days, everything answered below.

Navratri is around the corners and everyone is excited to celebrate the 9-day festival, especially the people in Northern and Western states. To worship and seek the blessings of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast for 9 days during the Navratri. If you’re overweight and tried multiple ways of losing the weight and still got no results, then this auspicious festival is best for losing the weight and we will tell you the ways that how you can lose some weight and tone your body in 9 days.

Also, Navratri fasting is good to lose weight but it can go completely opposite if done in a wrong manner and you’ll end up gaining some weight instead. So here are some genuine reasons which can make you gain some weight even when you’re fasting.

Eating packaged foods, potato chips, laddoos, etc.

We go crazy while breaking the fast and end up eating anything without being conscious about our health.

Skipping green vegetables while observing fast.

Eating outside packed Navratri foods instead of home-cooked food.

Drinking less water.

So this was all about the mistakes that can lead to more weight gain, now we will tell you about the ways of losing weight.

Eat green vegetables

Eating green vegetables will keep your hunger in control and it will stop you from binge eating. You can have salads, vegetable soup, etc.

Have short meals 3-4 times a day

Some people think that fasting means not eating at all and that ultimately starve them. Instead of having just a single heavy meal the whole day, you should have short meals frequently.

Drink enough water

If you don’t drink enough water while you’re on fasting, you will start feeling dehydrated and that can make you feel weak. Not drinking enough water is the first sign of dehydration, so keep drinking water regularly.

Keep exercising

People who observe the fast start feeling tired and they want to take more rest. But it’s not the right way, to keep yourself balanced you must keep exercising as that will help you feel energetic and relaxed.

Choose homemade snacks

Obviously, having packaged snacks during Navratri like vrat chips and laddoos will take away your headache of cooking. But note that preferring homemade snacks like roasted peanuts, makhana and chana can keep you healthy and help you lose weight without starving.