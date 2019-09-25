Navratri 2019: The name of the festival Navratri stands for nine nights and during this time people pray to Goddess Durga who is the destroyer of all evil. Scroll down to know delicious dishes to keep your health fit during the fast.

Navratri 2019: This year the Sharadiya Navratri is going to start from September 29. During these nine days, an echo of mother Durga’s cheer is heard everywhere. People who believe and do not believe in Hinduism also worship and fast to Goddess Durga. Let’s talk today about the special food of those nine days. So that fasting can continue and health stay fit.

Sabudana Khichdi

When it comes to fasting, the name of sago is highest in starch, carbohydrate, and instant energy. You can eat Sabudana in your fast in the form of Sabudana khichdi, Sabudana chips, and Sabudana kheer.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu flour is rich in nutrition. By eating this, the body keeps getting the necessary nutrition even during the fast. You can make its pieces of bread and eat it with potato vegetable or curd. It is better to eat with curd because the dough of Kuttu is hot in the effect and you will not have acidity problem when eaten with curd.

Roasted Makhana

It is also called Phool Makhana or Fried Makhana. You can also eat Makhana by making khichdi, kheer or as a vegetable. But the roasted form of Makhane is most preferred. To prepare it, fry the Makhane by putting a spoonful of desi ghee in a hot pan and fry it for two minutes. You can eat rock salt by adding it.

Aalu ki Kadhi

Potato is the most preferred vegetable to eat during the fast. Potato Chips, Dried Potatoes, Potato Kadhi, all these are very good to eat during fasting. While removing the sweet test and fasting, potato is also the best way to enjoy the test. You can also make potato pudding. It is made in desi ghee and is very nutritious.

Vrat Ke Chaval

We all know that we cannot eat White Rise or Daily Rise during the fast. But you probably know that fast rice has different rice to eat. Fasting rice is also known as Samak rice. You can make these as a casserole. You can also eat them with potato vegetable or curry by making them as plain rises.