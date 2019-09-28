Navratri 2019: Tomorrow is the first day of Shardiya Navratri, from 06:16 AM to 07:40 AM in the morning is the auspicious timing for the worship and Kalash installation, read further to know details of required worship material.

Navratri 2019: Navratri is commencing from September 29, 2019, this year. Navratri is a very popular festival and is celebrated with great zest among the Hindu community, it is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Durga and her 9 incarnations. Devotees fast for 9 days and worship goddess with various rituals performed.

Tomorrow is the first day of Shardiya Navratri and on this day Kalash is installed(popularly, Kalash sthapana)considering various rituals. Here is the most auspicious time for Klash Sthapna:

From 06:16 AM to 07:40 AM in the morning and all the devotees who are not able to install Kalash at this time can do so next from 11:48 AM to 12:35 PM in the noon.

Navratri 2019: How to perform Kalash Sthapna ritual

For Kalash installation, devotees should use sand from any riverbank, in the sand holy water that is Gangajal, clove, cardamom, betel leaves, Beatle nuts, turmeric, flowers, and various other things are mixed and Kalash is kept on this sand with chantings. After installing Kalash a lamp should be lit near the Kalash and this lamp should be uninterrupted for the whole nine days.

Navratri 2019: Required worship material

An idol of Goddess Durga: Idol of Goddess Durga signifies her present while at the time of worship. Idol is installed on a wooden stool.

A red or yellow piece of cloth: This is used to cover the wooden stool

Clothes for Idol: Idol of Goddess Durga should be covered in the clothes

Mango leaves: Leaves of the mango tree is required to cover the Kalash

Kalash: It would be required while at the time of Klash installation ritual

Flower: Worship is incomplete without natural flowers, they are required to offer and decorate the idol of Goddess Durga

These are some majorly required things and many other small things such as clove, rice, cardamom, etc are also required for the proper worship of Goddess Durga.